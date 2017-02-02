版本:
BRIEF-Imara gets orphan drug designation for sickle cell disease drug

Feb 2 Imara Holdings Ltd

* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
