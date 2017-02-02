版本:
BRIEF-Hologic launches next-generation Novasure advanced global endometrial ablation system for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding

Feb 2 Hologic Inc

* Hologic launches next-generation Novasure advanced global endometrial ablation system for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
