版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany

Feb 2 Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany

* Second Sight - German institute for hospital remuneration system renewed status 1 (full approval) for epiretinal prosthesis across 15 hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
