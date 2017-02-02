BRIEF-Ralph Lauren's CEO, who is stepping down, to get $10 mln

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Ralph Lauren Corp
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Ralph Lauren - pursuant to employment separation agreement with Larsson, Larsson to receive $10 million, paid in form of salary continuation over 2 years
* Ralph Lauren - Larsson has also agreed to a release of claims against company - sec filing
* Ralph Lauren - Larsson agreement further provides that Larsson will receive his bonus under co's executive officer annual incentive plan for 2017 fiscal year
* Says Larsson will also vest in all time-based equity awards as of date of termination
* Ralph Lauren - agreement requires Larsson to comply with confidentiality, non-competition, non-disparagement and non-solicitation restrictive covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.