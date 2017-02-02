版本:
BRIEF-Lazard expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards

Feb 2 Lazard Ltd

* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage:
