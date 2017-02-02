版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-MagneGas engages Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate short-selling, manipulation of its stock

Feb 2 MagneGas Corp -

* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐