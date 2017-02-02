BRIEF-Peabody expects U.S. coal consumption to rebound in 2017

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy Corp - looking ahead, Peabody projects seaborne coal fundamentals to trend higher through 2021
* Peabody Energy Corp - in seaborne thermal coal, demand is expected by Peabody to rise modestly by 25 to 35 million tonnes from 2016 through 2021
* Peabody Energy Corp - in U.S., coal demand rebounded in second half of 2016 as natural gas prices rose sharply from lowest levels in approximately 15 years
* Peabody Energy Corp - "longer-term metallurgical coal pricing is expected by Peabody to retreat to more stable levels"
* Peabody Energy Corp - in seaborne metallurgical coal, demand is forecast by Peabody to increase 30 to 35 million tonnes, or 10% - 15%, from 2016 to 2021
* By 2021, Peabody Energy Corp expects coal to supply an estimated 29% of U.S. Electricity generation, down from 33% in 2015
* Peabody Energy Corp - longer-term metallurgical coal pricing expected to retreat to more stable levels, "driven by China policies restricting supply"
* Peabody Energy Corp - Under U.S. fundamentals, Peabody expects 2017 coal consumption to rebound from 2016 levels on higher natural gas prices
* Peabody Energy Corp - about 180 gigawatts are expected by Peabody to be added in China, 64 gigawatts added in India, 72 gigawatts added in other Asian countries
* Peabody Energy Corp - "longer term, Peabody forecasts U.S. coal consumption will decline 5 to 15 million tons between 2016 and 2021" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.