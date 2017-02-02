版本:
BRIEF-FDA grants Abbott first commercial authorization for molecular test to detect zika virus using whole blood

Feb 2 Abbott Laboratories -

* U.S. FDA grants Abbott the first commercial authorization for a molecular test to detect zika virus using whole blood

* FDA authorized its molecular test, abbott realtime zika test, to detect zika virus in whole blood for emergency use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
