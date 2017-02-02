版本:
2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Pioneer Power signs long-term contract extension with Major Utility

Feb 2 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

* Pioneer Power signs long-term contract extension with Major Utility valued at approximately $4 million annually

* Contract extends company's previous five-year contract with utility, which expired on December 31, 2016

* Expects five-year contract, which became effective january 1, 2017, to generate annual revenue of approximately $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
