公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says announced results from its definitive pharmacokinetic study

Feb 2 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says announced results from its definitive pharmacokinetic (PK) study

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says met primary study objective of demonstrating bioequivalence on measure of AUC

* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says plan to submit a supplemental new drug application to FDA for Makena subcutaneous auto-injector in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
