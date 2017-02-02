版本:
2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Hemisphere Media to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan

Feb 2 Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan

* Hemisphere Media Group - purpose of amendment is to extend maturity date of existing term loan, reduce interest rate under existing term loan - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jZyAZZ) Further company coverage:
