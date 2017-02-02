版本:
BRIEF-Myokardia says first subjects dosed in cardiomyopathy drug study

Feb 2 Myokardia Inc

* First subjects dosed in phase 1 study of dilated cardiomyopathy candidate myk-491

* Myokardia Inc - topline results expected in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
