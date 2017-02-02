版本:
BRIEF-Japan high court rules in Lilly's favor on Alimta patents

Feb 2 Eli Lilly And Co

* Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents

* Eli lilly and co - japan ip high court confirmed decisions of japan patent office and ruled in lilly's favor

* Eli lilly - if patents are ultimately upheld through challenges, they could provide intellectual property protection for alimta in japan until june 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
