BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter

Feb 2 Qt Vascular Ltd

* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter

* Qt vascular - agreement with medtronic not expected to have any material effect on earnings/loss per share for financial year ending 31 december 2017

* Qt vascular ltd - parties continue to negotiate other aspects of their commercial relationship.

* Qt vascular ltd - agreement for a period of five years and automatically renewable for two additional one-year periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
