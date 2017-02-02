版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg

Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Carlyle-Golden Goose Brand deal values the sneaker maker at about $432 million - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Carlyle-Golden Goose Brand deal acquisition could be finalized as soon as this week - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2jAotPd
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐