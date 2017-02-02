版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 23:54 BJT

BRIEF-HEARTLAND ADVISORS REPORTS 5.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NORTHWEST PIPE AS OF DEC 31, 2016

Feb 2 Heartland Advisors Inc:

* HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC REPORTS 5.4 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN NORTHWEST PIPE CO AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2kXS7en) Further company coverage:
