BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports January 2017 trading volume

Feb 2 CBOE Holdings Inc :

* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016

* Jan 2017 total ADV (options & futures) $4.9 million, down 10 percent from Jan 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
