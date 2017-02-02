版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-SenesTech says New York State approves marketing and sale of ContraPest

Feb 2 SenesTech Inc :

* Announced registration approval from New York State for marketing and sale of ContraPest

* ContraPest is co's patented fertility control product for managing rat infestations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐