公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Enernoc signs new contract with Kyushu Electric Power Company

Feb 2 Enernoc Inc

* Enernoc signs new contract with kyushu electric power company

* Enernoc inc - under term of initial contract, enernoc japan will provide 60 megawatts of turnkey demand response capacity starting in summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
