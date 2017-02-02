版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., Feb 15

Feb 2 Asta Funding Inc

* Asta Funding Inc extends tender offer until 11:59 p.m., February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
