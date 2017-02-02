版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Grande West Transportation gets a new order worth about C$13 mln

Feb 2 Grande West Transportation Group Inc

* Has received a new order from city of edmonton totalling approximately $13 million cad

* Order is for thirty-three vicinity buses for delivery in q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐