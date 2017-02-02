版本:
BRIEF-Elekta receives 510(k) clearance for Venezia for treating advanced-stage gynecological cancers

Feb 2 Elekta AB (Publ) :

* Elekta receives 510(k) clearance for Venezia, an image-guided brachytherapy applicator for treating advanced-stage gynecological cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
