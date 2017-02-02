版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health provides update on Neonorm Calf

Feb 2 Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar animal health begins entry into organic market with neonorm calf

* Jaguar animal health inc - additionally, jaguar is applying to have neonorm calf listed by organic materials review institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
