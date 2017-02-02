BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 CCL Industries Inc :
* CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL Label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
* CCL Industries-pacman-ccl joint venture signed a binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned super label mfg. Co
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl joint venture signed a binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned super label mfg. Co
* CCL Industries inc - co will continue to be headed by its founder, bharat mehta, and becomes part of pacman-ccl trading under ccl corporate identity system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.