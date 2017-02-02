版本:
2017年 2月 3日

BRIEF-Exco Resources appointed Tyler Farquharson as company's cfo

Feb 2 Exco Resources Inc :

* Appointed Tyler Farquharson as company's chief financial officer and treasurer

* Exco Resources - Farquharson will continue to serve as co's principal financial officer, is to be identified as 'named executive officer' for co's FY 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2k0S9kr Further company coverage:
