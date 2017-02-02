版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility

Feb 2 Investors Real Estate Trust :

* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility

* Investors Real Estate Trust - entered into a new unsecured, syndicated revolving credit facility with commitments totaling $250 million

* Investors Real Estate Trust - new facility has a four year initial term and one year extension option

* Investors Real Estate Trust - new facility has a $250 million accordion feature, exercise of which is subject to certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
