BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 2 Altius Minerals Corp
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Says reports that it intends to record a $70-$75 million impairment charge on carrying value of its 53% interest in Genesee Royalty
* Impairment charge is non-cash in nature, will not affect near to medium term cash flows of corporation
* Says has reassessed value of future GRLP payments and intends to decrease its share of carrying value of royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: