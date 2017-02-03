版本:
BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change

Feb 2 Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change

* Says reports that it intends to record a $70-$75 million impairment charge on carrying value of its 53% interest in Genesee Royalty

* Impairment charge is non-cash in nature, will not affect near to medium term cash flows of corporation

* Says has reassessed value of future GRLP payments and intends to decrease its share of carrying value of royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
