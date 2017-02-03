版本:
BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says will express objections to executive order on immigration

Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Tesla's Elon Musk says he and others will express objections to recent executive order on immigration, offer suggestions for changes to policy

* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says advisory councils "simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the administration" Further company coverage:
