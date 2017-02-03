BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says will express objections to executive order on immigration

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* Tesla's Elon Musk says he and others will express objections to recent executive order on immigration, offer suggestions for changes to policy
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says advisory councils "simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the administration" Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: