2017年 2月 3日

BRIEF-Valora Holding sells La Praille building in Geneva

Feb 3 Valora Holding AG :

* Sells La Praille building in Geneva

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
