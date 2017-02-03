BRIEF-Valora Holding sells La Praille building in Geneva

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 3 Valora Holding AG :
* Sells La Praille building in Geneva
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.