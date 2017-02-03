版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich: changes in the board of directors

Feb 3 Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* At this year's general meeting of shareholders on April 20, 2017, two new representatives of the board of directors will be appointed

* Nominates Josef Felder and Stephan Gemkow as new board members to the general meeting of shareholders Source text - bit.ly/2knUAyO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
