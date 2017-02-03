版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Chief Consumer Officer Timm Degenhardt resigns

Feb 3 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Timm Degenhardt, Chief Consumer Officer, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐