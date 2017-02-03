版本:
2017年 2月 3日

BRIEF-Baloise Holding completes sale of life portfolio

Feb 3 Baloise Holding Ltd :

* Sale of life portfolio completed

* Basler Versicherungen in Germany has completed transfer of closed portfolio held by German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to Frankfurter Leben Group

* Portfolio comprises around 130,000 life insurance policies and investments amounting to some 1.72 billion euros ($1.85 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
