BRIEF-Baloise Holding completes sale of life portfolio

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 3 Baloise Holding Ltd :
* Sale of life portfolio completed
* Basler Versicherungen in Germany has completed transfer of closed portfolio held by German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to Frankfurter Leben Group
* Portfolio comprises around 130,000 life insurance policies and investments amounting to some 1.72 billion euros ($1.85 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.