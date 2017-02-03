版本:
BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman

Feb 3 Shell :

* Shell Australia announces new Australian chairman

* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017

* Andrew Smith will take up the position of executive vice president trading & supply from may this year. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2k2Uw6k] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
