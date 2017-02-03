版本:
BRIEF-Inspired Entertainment board approved appointment of Stewart Baker as CFO, effective Jan. 30

Feb 3 Inspired Entertainment Inc :

* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer Source text (bit.ly/2kwDeCg) Further company coverage:
