BRIEF-Inspired Entertainment board approved appointment of Stewart Baker as CFO, effective Jan. 30

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Inspired Entertainment Inc :
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer Source text (bit.ly/2kwDeCg) Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: