BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants

Feb 3 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Expiration date of warrants has been extended to 5:00 p.m. New York city time on September 29, 2017- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2jKuN1v) Further company coverage:
