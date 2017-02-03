版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Apple files final pricing term sheet for its $500 mln floating rate notes due 2019

Feb 3 Apple Inc :

* Apple Inc files final pricing term sheet for its $500 million floating rate notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2koKAFs) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐