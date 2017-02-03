BRIEF-Komax Holding expands its presence in Asia

Feb 3 Komax Holding AG

* Komax is strengthening its position in growing market in Asia with takeover of assets of Practical Solution Pte Ltd, Singapore, and also practical solution trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, china

* Following this takeover, Komax will have a total of three development sites in Asia: Singapore, Shanghai and Tokyo

