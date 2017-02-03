版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics

Feb 3 Astronics Corp :

* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

