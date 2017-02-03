版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五

BRIEF-Heat Biologics filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share on Feb. 3, 2017

Feb 3 Heat Biologics Inc :

* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million Source text (bit.ly/2koDBMw) Further company coverage:
