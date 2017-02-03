BRIEF-Heat Biologics filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share on Feb. 3, 2017

BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
Feb 3 Heat Biologics Inc :
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million
* Acasta closes financing
* Announced domestic public offering of $850 million of subordinated notes through its canadian medium-term note program