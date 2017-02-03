版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Entercom communications to pay CBS $30mln in case deal gets terminated

Feb 3 Cbs Corp

* If deal is terminated by Cbs or Co under certain circumstances, then Co is obligated to pay CBS onetime fee equal to $30 million

* At closing of deal, CBS units to enter 3 agreements with CBS radio, CBS radio units to license use of certain IP after deal's closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
