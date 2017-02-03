版本:
BRIEF-Renesola to provide services for projects in some Chinese provinces

Feb 3 Renesola Ltd

* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
