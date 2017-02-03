版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Hershey announces quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock

Feb 3 Hershey Co -

* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
