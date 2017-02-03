版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Phillips 66 reports Q4 total revenues and other income $23,668 mln vs $22,029 mln

Feb 3 Phillips 66 :

* Phillips 66 qtrly total revenues and other income $23,668 million versus $22,029 million

* Q4 revenue view $22.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2jKyDb6 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐