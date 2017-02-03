版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Intuit signs new data-exchange agreement with Wells Fargo

Feb 3 Intuit Inc -

* Intuit signs new data-exchange agreement with Wells Fargo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
