BRIEF-Centrus Energy Corp announces extension of expiration date to its private exchange offer, solicitation of consents

Feb 3 Centrus Energy Corp :

* Centrus Energy Corp announces extension of expiration date to its private exchange offer and solicitation of consents

* Centrus Energy -amendment provides for an extension of expiration of exchange offer to February 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
