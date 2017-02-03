BRIEF-Centrus Energy Corp announces extension of expiration date to its private exchange offer, solicitation of consents

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Centrus Energy Corp :
* Centrus Energy Corp announces extension of expiration date to its private exchange offer and solicitation of consents
* Centrus Energy -amendment provides for an extension of expiration of exchange offer to February 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: