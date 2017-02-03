版本:
BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data

Feb 3 Leap Therapeutics Inc :

* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting

* Leap Therapeutics -data showed DKN-01 monoclonal antibody resulted in statistically significant changes in inflammatory and anti-angiogenic biomarkers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
