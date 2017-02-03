版本:
BRIEF-Inspired Ent sees rollout of virtual sports products starting first half 2017

Feb 3 Inspired Entertainment Inc

* Inspired entertainment - expects to begin to deploy its virtual sports products in greece, following opap's reiteration of agreement announced in sept 2016

* Rollout of co's virtual sports products currently expected to commence in 1 half of calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
