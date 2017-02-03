版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Camrova resources to invest in small-scale copper plant in Chile

Feb 3 Camrova Resources Inc

* Camrova signs binding loi for investment in small-scale copper plant in Chile

* Camrova Resources - will provide funding to Gubier Marambio, Gubier Marambio H. Spa and Metalex LTDA to restart an existing copper processing plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐