BRIEF-Ultratech,Veeco merger deal termination fee set at $26.5 mln - SEC filing

Feb 3 Ultratech Inc

* Ultratech,Veeco merger deal termination fee set at $26.5 million - sec filing

* Ultratech - upon deal termination by co or Veeco Instruments under specified circumstances, termination fee of $26.5 million will be payable by co to parent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
