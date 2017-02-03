BRIEF-Ultratech,Veeco merger deal termination fee set at $26.5 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Ultratech Inc
* Ultratech,Veeco merger deal termination fee set at $26.5 million - sec filing
* Ultratech - upon deal termination by co or Veeco Instruments under specified circumstances, termination fee of $26.5 million will be payable by co to parent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: