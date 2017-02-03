版本:
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says January ADV was up 15% sequentially from Dec. 2016

Feb 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental Exchange -January average daily volume (adv) for futures was 5.6 million contracts, a decrease of 11% compared to January of 2016

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says January ADV was up 15% sequentially from December of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
